Richmond vs. Delaware State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
According to our computer model, the Richmond Spiders will beat the Delaware State Hornets when the two teams play at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Richmond vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Richmond (-37.6)
|46.7
|Richmond 42, Delaware State 5
Week 3 CAA Predictions
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders have no wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Spiders' one games this season has gone over the point total.
Delaware State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets went 5-4-0 ATS last season.
- A total of five of Hornets games last season hit the over.
Spiders vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Richmond
|12.0
|31.0
|10.0
|17.0
|14.0
|45.0
|Delaware State
|5.5
|39.5
|11.0
|22.0
|0.0
|57.0
