The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) visit the Richmond Spiders (0-2) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Richmond is putting up 228.5 yards per game on offense this season (103rd in the FCS), and is surrendering 339.0 yards per game (48th) on defense. Delaware State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FCS with 5.5 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, giving up 39.5 points per contest (98th-ranked).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Richmond vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Richmond Delaware State 228.5 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (112th) 339.0 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.5 (31st) 85.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.0 (118th) 143.5 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.5 (81st) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham leads Richmond with 271 yards (135.5 ypg) on 39-of-52 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 47 rushing yards on 32 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards (23.5 per game) while also racking up 34 yards through the air.

Nick DeGennaro's team-leading 74 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 16 targets).

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught six passes for 64 yards (32.0 yards per game) this year.

Ja'Vion Griffin has a total of 43 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has put up 269 passing yards, or 134.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Marquis Gillis is his team's leading rusher with 18 carries for 74 yards, or 37.0 per game.

Wade Inge has run for 35 yards across 16 attempts.

Jordan Hull has racked up 103 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Tahmir Ellis has four receptions (on six targets) for a total of 52 yards (26.0 yards per game) this year.

Myles Morales' three targets have resulted in three grabs for 46 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Richmond or Delaware State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.