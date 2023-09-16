The NC State Wolfpack (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the VMI Keydets (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, NC State ranks 92nd in the FBS with 354 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 80th in total defense (364.5 yards allowed per contest). VMI ranks 48th with 353.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 290.5 total yards allowed per game on defense.

We will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on The CW.

VMI vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

VMI vs. NC State Key Statistics

VMI NC State 353.5 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354 (96th) 290.5 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (75th) 124 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (76th) 229.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (90th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside leads VMI with 459 yards on 37-of-57 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Rashad Raymond has run for 105 yards on 24 carries so far this year. He's also added seven catches, totaling 34 yards.

Hunter Rice has taken 27 carries and totaled 97 yards.

Chance Knox has racked up 152 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Aidan Twombly has collected 149 receiving yards (74.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

VJ Johnson has racked up 57 reciving yards (28.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong leads NC State with 415 yards (207.5 ypg) on 39-of-73 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 122 rushing yards on 31 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Houston has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 83 yards (41.5 per game).

Keyon Lesane has hauled in four catches for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Juice Vereen has put up a 65-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on seven targets.

Kevin Concepcion's nine receptions have yielded 60 yards.

