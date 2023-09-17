Entering this week's action, the Washington Commanders (1-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Denver Broncos (0-1) on Sunday, September 17 at Empower Field at Mile High, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

Last time out, the Commanders won 20-16 over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos head into this matchup following a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent game.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Samuel Cosmi OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Chase Young DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Concussion Out

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Frank Clark OLB Hip Out Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out D.J. Jones DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Riley Moss CB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Commanders Season Insights (2022)

Defensively, the Commanders were a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by allowing just 304.6 yards per game. They ranked 20th on offense (330.3 yards per game).

Washington ranked 24th in scoring offense (18.9 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game) last year.

The Commanders ranked 21st in passing yards last season (204.2 per game), but they excelled on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Washington ranked 12th in the NFL last season with 126.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 11th in rushing yards allowed per contest (113.3).

With 18 forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Commanders (-5) had the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Commanders vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Commanders (+150)

Broncos (-185), Commanders (+150) Total: 38.5 points

