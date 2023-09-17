The Washington Commanders (1-0) hit the road to meet the Denver Broncos (0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

CBS

Commanders Insights (2022)

The Commanders scored just 2.2 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Broncos gave up (21.1) last season.

The Commanders collected only 10.3 more yards per game (330.3) than the Broncos gave up (320) per matchup last year.

Last year Washington ran for 16.3 more yards per game (126.1) than Denver allowed per outing (109.8).

The Commanders had 23 turnovers last season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Broncos.

Commanders Away Performance (2022)

The Commanders' average points scored (20.1) and conceded (21.5) away from home a season ago were both higher than their overall averages of 18.9 and 20.2, respectively.

The Commanders' average yards gained (337.9) and conceded (314.8) in road games were both higher than their overall averages of 330.3 and 304.6, respectively.

Washington's average yards passing in away games (212.5) was higher than its overall average (204.2). And its average yards allowed in road games (186.4) was lower than overall (191.3).

On the road, the Commanders accumulated 125.4 rushing yards per game and gave up 128.4. That was less than they gained overall (126.1), and more than they allowed (113.3).

The Commanders converted 36% of third downs in road games last year (0.8% higher than their overall average), and conceded 34.7% on the road (2.8% higher than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Arizona W 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 at Denver - CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo - CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video

