Patrick Corbin will be starting for the Washington Nationals when they take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-275). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -275 +220 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 134 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (41.8%) in those games.

Washington has entered five games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 147 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 34-41 30-32 35-51 42-53 23-30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.