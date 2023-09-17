C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Brandon Woodruff on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 137 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 410 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 639 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-13) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Corbin has 27 starts of five or more innings this season in 29 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton

