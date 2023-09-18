Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) and the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 18.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (10-9) for the Twins and Connor Phillips for the Reds.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 60 out of the 100 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 56 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 31-25 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 705 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 51, or 47.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 21-25 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (710 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 13 Rays L 5-4 Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley September 14 @ White Sox W 10-2 Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña September 15 @ White Sox W 10-2 Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens September 16 @ White Sox L 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint September 17 @ White Sox W 4-0 Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease September 18 @ Reds - Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips September 19 @ Reds - Kenta Maeda vs TBA September 20 @ Reds - Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene September 22 Angels - Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson September 23 Angels - Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers September 24 Angels - Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval

Reds Schedule