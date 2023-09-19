Kyle Schwarber is only one RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) face the Atlanta Braves (96-54) on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (17-5) to the mound, while Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) will get the nod for the Phillies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (17-5, 3.78 ERA) vs Sanchez - PHI (2-4, 3.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will send Strider (17-5) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.78 and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .206 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

In 29 starts, Strider has pitched through or past the fifth inning 26 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made 29 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Spencer Strider vs. Phillies

The Phillies are batting .259 this season, fifth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .441 (fifth in the league) with 203 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Phillies three times this season, allowing them to go 14-for-70 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 19 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez (2-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Sanchez is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Sanchez will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Braves

He will face off against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1417 total hits (on a .274 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .501 (first in the league) with 289 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Sanchez has thrown 7 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out 10 against the Braves this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.