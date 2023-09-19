The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 22nd-ranked in the NFL as of September 19.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, five Commanders games went over the point total.

Washington owned the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders posted a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 away last season.

Washington posted four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

The Commanders won only twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC overall.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton posted two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +100000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +10000 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +20000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +8000 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +5000 11 November 19 Giants - +8000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +800 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1400 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +6600 17 December 31 49ers - +600 18 January 7 Cowboys - +800

