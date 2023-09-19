MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, September 19
In a Tuesday MLB schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch.
Info on how to watch today's MLB play is included for you.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (78-73) play the New York Mets (70-80)
The Mets will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+131
|8
The Cincinnati Reds (79-73) take on the Minnesota Twins (79-72)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|9.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) take on the Los Angeles Angels (68-82)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.319 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.253 AVG, 21 HR, 70 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-217
|+178
|8
The Washington Nationals (66-85) host the Chicago White Sox (58-93)
The White Sox will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.261 AVG, 36 HR, 78 RBI)
|WSH Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|9.5
The New York Yankees (76-74) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (83-67)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-106
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (96-54) face the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 45 HR, 99 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-220
|+182
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (49-102) host the Cleveland Guardians (72-79)
The Guardians will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+138
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (78-72) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80)
The Pirates will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.311 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-175
|+149
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) host the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66)
The Brewers will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 92 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9
The Texas Rangers (82-68) face the Boston Red Sox (75-76)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.277 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|8.5
The Houston Astros (84-67) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (94-56)
The Orioles will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 27 HR, 106 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+131
|9
The San Diego Padres (73-78) play host to the Colorado Rockies (56-94)
The Rockies will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.267 AVG, 32 HR, 100 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.244 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-296
|+239
|7.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) play the San Francisco Giants (76-74)
The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 69 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (46-104) take on the Seattle Mariners (82-68)
The Mariners will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-230
|+188
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) face the Detroit Tigers (70-80)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.308 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-249
|+206
|9
