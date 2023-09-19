Mystics vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty will be looking for a win against Washington Mystics.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|162.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-10.5)
|163.5
|-714
|+400
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 19-20-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics have covered 17 times in 39 chances against the spread this year.
- New York has an ATS record of 7-9 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
- Washington has been an underdog by 10.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Liberty games have hit the over 22 out of 39 times this season.
- In the Mystics' 39 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
