Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Jose Urena, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (139).

Washington's .392 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Nationals are 12th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Washington ranks 22nd in runs scored with 642 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

Nationals batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in the majors.

Washington's pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.464).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will look to Jackson Rutledge (0-1) in his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Max Fried

