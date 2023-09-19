Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (66-85) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (58-93) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, September 19, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Nationals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set in this game.

Nationals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 17.18 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-6, 8.48 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nationals Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Lane Thomas hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won seven of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Nationals have a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 30 of 93 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.