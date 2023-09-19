Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty: WNBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) play Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (19-21) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET.
New York's most recent game ended in a win over Washington 90-75 at home. Ionescu (29 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 7-13 from 3PT) and Jonquel Jones (20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 58.3 FG%) led the Liberty, and Myisha Hines-Allen (21 PTS, 8 REB, 69.2 FG%) and Brittney Sykes (16 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%) paced the Mystics.
Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+360 to win)
- What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)
- What's the over/under?: 162.5
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Mystics Season Stats
- In 2023, the Mystics are eighth in the WNBA offensively (80.5 points scored per game) and fifth defensively (80.9 points conceded).
- Washington is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).
- This season the Mystics are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 19.2 per game.
- Washington is the second-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.5).
- In 2023, the Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).
- Defensively, Washington is eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9. It is seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.
Mystics Home/Away Splits
- The Mystics score more points per game at home (82.7) than away (78.4), and also allow fewer points at home (78.7) than away (83.1).
- At home, Washington pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than on the road (31.9). It allows 36.0 rebounds per game at home, 0.2 more than on the road (35.8).
- This season the Mystics are collecting more assists at home (19.8 per game) than away (18.7).
- Washington commits more turnovers per game at home (12.4) than away (12.1), but it also forces more at home (15.2) than away (13.8).
- This season the Mystics are making more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.4). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (32.4%).
- This season Washington is conceding more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). But it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.1%).
Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Mystics have won two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, the Mystics have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +360 on the moneyline.
- Washington is 17-22-0 against the spread this year.
- Washington has an ATS record of 3-2 as a 10.5-point underdog or more.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Mystics.
