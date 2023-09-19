Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) play Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (19-21) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York's most recent game ended in a win over Washington 90-75 at home. Ionescu (29 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 7-13 from 3PT) and Jonquel Jones (20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 58.3 FG%) led the Liberty, and Myisha Hines-Allen (21 PTS, 8 REB, 69.2 FG%) and Brittney Sykes (16 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%) paced the Mystics.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+360 to win)

Mystics (+360 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are eighth in the WNBA offensively (80.5 points scored per game) and fifth defensively (80.9 points conceded).

Washington is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

This season the Mystics are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 19.2 per game.

Washington is the second-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.5).

In 2023, the Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Defensively, Washington is eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9. It is seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics score more points per game at home (82.7) than away (78.4), and also allow fewer points at home (78.7) than away (83.1).

At home, Washington pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than on the road (31.9). It allows 36.0 rebounds per game at home, 0.2 more than on the road (35.8).

This season the Mystics are collecting more assists at home (19.8 per game) than away (18.7).

Washington commits more turnovers per game at home (12.4) than away (12.1), but it also forces more at home (15.2) than away (13.8).

This season the Mystics are making more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.4). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than away (32.4%).

This season Washington is conceding more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). But it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.1%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mystics have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +360 on the moneyline.

Washington is 17-22-0 against the spread this year.

Washington has an ATS record of 3-2 as a 10.5-point underdog or more.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Mystics.

