How to Watch the Nationals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit 140 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.
- Washington's .392 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).
- Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (646 total).
- The Nationals' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- Washington's 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.462).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals are sending Josiah Gray (7-12) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 4.07 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray has put up 22 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Wade Miley
|9/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Corbin Burnes
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Kopech
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Fried
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Charlie Morton
|9/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Kyle Wright
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Max Fried
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Kyle Gibson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.