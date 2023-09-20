Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 140 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Washington's .392 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.252).

Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (646 total).

The Nationals' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

Washington's 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.462).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals are sending Josiah Gray (7-12) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 7-12 with a 4.07 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gray has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has put up 22 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers L 9-5 Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Trevor Williams Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Max Fried 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jackson Rutledge Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.