Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (67-85) match up with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (58-94) in the series rubber match at Nationals Park on Wednesday, September 20. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+105). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Josiah Gray - WSH (7-12, 4.07 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nationals Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' matchup versus the White Sox but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to take down the White Sox with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will C.J. Abrams hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

The Nationals have gone 5-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 33, or 32.4%, of the 102 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 25-55 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.