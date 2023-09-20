The Washington Nationals (67-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-94) meet on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Nationals will give the nod to Josiah Gray (7-12, 4.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.47 ERA).

Nationals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (7-12, 4.07 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.47 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will hand the ball to Gray (7-12) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.07, a 1.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.466.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 28 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (5-12 with a 5.47 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 27th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one inning against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.47, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.

Kopech has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech is trying to record his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

