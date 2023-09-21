Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fluvanna County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Fluvanna County, Virginia this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fluvanna County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Charlottesville High School at Fluvanna County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Palmyra, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.