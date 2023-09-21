Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (97-55) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (68-85) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (7-1) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-6).
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (41.9%) in those games.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +220 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (659 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|L 9-5
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|W 2-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 23
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jackson Rutledge vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez
