Thursday's game at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (97-55) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (68-85) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (7-1) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-6).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN

Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (41.9%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +220 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (659 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule