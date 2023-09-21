Atlanta Braves (97-55) will take on the Washington Nationals (68-85) at Nationals Park on Thursday, September 21 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Ozzie Albies will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Braves have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 89 out of the 137 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have gone 10-5 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Braves went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 41.9%, of the 136 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.