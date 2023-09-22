Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Fauquier County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Liberty High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Stephens City, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
