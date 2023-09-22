If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Fauquier County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Liberty High School at Sherando High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Stephens City, VA

Stephens City, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Fauquier High School at Warren County High School