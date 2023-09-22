Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Fredericksburg County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    King George High School at James Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fredericksburg, VA
    • Conference: Battlefield
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chancellor High School at Spotsylvania High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Spotsylvania, VA
    • Conference: Battlefield
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stafford High School at Colonial Forge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Stafford, VA
    • Conference: Commonwealth
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Massaponax High School at Mountain View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Stafford, VA
    • Conference: Commonwealth
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

