High school football competition in Loudoun County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Dominion High School at Broad Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ashburn, VA
    • Conference: Dulles
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Champe High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Leesburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Battlefield High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: South Riding, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rock Ridge High School at Luray High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Luray, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loudoun County High School at Loudoun Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Purcellville, VA
    • Conference: Dulles
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

