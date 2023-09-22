Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Montgomery County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Fluvanna County
  • Petersburg County
  • Botetourt County
  • Charlottesville County
  • Newport News County
  • Floyd County
  • Richmond County
  • York County

    • Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Galax High School at Auburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Riner, VA
    • Conference: Mountain Empire
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Max Meadows, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blacksburg High School at Cave Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Roanoke, VA
    • Conference: River Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.