Nationals vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (98-55) against the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (14-12) for the Braves and Patrick Corbin (10-13) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Nationals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Nationals have come away with 57 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 4-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (662 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|W 2-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Jackson Rutledge vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Kopech
|September 21
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Jake Irvin vs Max Fried
|September 22
|Braves
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Charlie Morton
|September 23
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Kyle Wright
|September 24
|Braves
|-
|Joan Adon vs Spencer Strider
|September 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Bradish
|September 27
|@ Orioles
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 29
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
