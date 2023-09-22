The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 144 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 662 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-13) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Brewers W 2-1 Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Jackson Rutledge José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox W 13-3 Home Josiah Gray Michael Kopech 9/21/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Jake Irvin Max Fried 9/22/2023 Braves - Home Patrick Corbin Charlie Morton 9/23/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Kyle Wright 9/24/2023 Braves - Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles - Away Jake Irvin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves - Away - -

