How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 144 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 662 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-13) to the mound for his 31st start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Corbin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 30 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/18/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-1
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Mike Clevinger
|9/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|José Ureña
|9/20/2023
|White Sox
|W 13-3
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Kopech
|9/21/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Fried
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Charlie Morton
|9/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Kyle Wright
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|9/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
