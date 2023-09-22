Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (98-55) on Friday, September 22, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+200). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -105 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.05 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Braves (-2.5) 9

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 138 times this season and won 90, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 25-7 (winning 78.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 137 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (41.6%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 4-8 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.