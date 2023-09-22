Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Scott County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Gate City High School at Union High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Big Stone Gap, VA

Big Stone Gap, VA Conference: Mountain

Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Castlewood High School at Rye Cove High School