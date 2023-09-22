Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Scott County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Floyd County
  • Petersburg County
  • Botetourt County
  • Richmond County
  • York County
  • Charlottesville County
  • Fluvanna County
  • Newport News County

    • Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Gate City High School at Union High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Big Stone Gap, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Castlewood High School at Rye Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Duffield, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.