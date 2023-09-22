Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Sussex County, Virginia this week.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Sussex County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Greensville County High School at Sussex Central High School

FCA Bucks at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School