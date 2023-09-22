High school football competition in Tazewell County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Richlands High School at Lebanon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lebanon, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Virginia High School at Graham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bluefield, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princeton Senior High School at Tazewell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Tazewell, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

