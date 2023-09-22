The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 is nearing the end in Tokyo, Japan, as Veronika Kudermetova readies for a quarterfinal versus Iga Swiatek. Kudermetova's odds are +1200 to take home the trophy from Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kudermetova at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kudermetova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28 (at 10:00 PM ET), Kudermetova will play Swiatek, after defeating Kayla Day 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Kudermetova has current moneyline odds of +650 to win her next matchup versus Swiatek. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kudermetova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kudermetova Stats

Kudermetova is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 96-ranked Day in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Kudermetova has gone 33-22 and has yet to win a title.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Kudermetova is 18-14 in matches.

Kudermetova, over the past 12 months, has played 55 matches across all court types, and 20.9 games per match.

In her 32 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 20.4 games.

Over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has been victorious in 33.0% of her return games and 70.7% of her service games.

Kudermetova has won 30.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 71.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.