The college football slate in Week 4 is not one to miss. The matchups include the Virginia Tech Hokies playing the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Virginia.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, September 22
  • Venue: Scott Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: NC State (-8.5)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Marshall (-4.5)

Wofford Terriers at VMI Keydets

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at Stony Brook Seawolves

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Maine Black Bears at William & Mary Tribe

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Norfolk State Spartans at Towson Tigers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
  • TV Channel: Monumental Sports
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)

James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

