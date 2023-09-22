Oddsmakers give the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) the edge when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Scott Stadium. NC State is favored by 9.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 is set for the contest.

NC State is putting up 402.0 yards per game on offense this year (61st in the FBS), and is allowing 306.7 yards per game (43rd) on defense. Virginia has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 20th-worst in total offense (316.7 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (451.7 total yards allowed per game).

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

NC State vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -9.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -375 +290

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Virginia has gone over in all of its three games with a set total.

Virginia has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Virginia has been at least a +290 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 652 yards (217.3 yards per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 26 carries for 87 yards, or 29.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Jones has also chipped in with two catches for 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has 103 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) on five catches and two touchdowns while collecting 62 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has racked up 289 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has caught 19 passes and compiled 207 receiving yards (69.0 per game).

Kameron Butler has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia's top tackler, has 28 tackles this year.

