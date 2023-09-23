Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brunswick County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Brunswick County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Brunswick County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Surry County High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.