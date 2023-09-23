As of September 23 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, five Commanders games went over the point total.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Commanders were 4-5. Away, they were 4-3-1.

Washington posted four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year.

Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

Cody Barton recorded two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +100000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +12500 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +750 5 October 5 Bears - +25000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +4000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +10000 8 October 29 Eagles - +750 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +10000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +800 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +6600 17 December 31 49ers - +600 18 January 7 Cowboys - +800

Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.