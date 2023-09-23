The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) hit the field against the UAB Blazers (1-2) in college football action at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Georgia vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 41, UAB 17

Georgia 41, UAB 17 Georgia has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

UAB lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Blazers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2500 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UAB (+40.5)



UAB (+40.5) Georgia has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 40.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Entering play this week, UAB has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) No Georgia game this season has finished with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 55.5 points.

This season, UAB has played two games with a combined score over 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.3 points per game, 13.8 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 47.3 47.3 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 53 63.5 Implied Total AVG 34 33.5 35 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

