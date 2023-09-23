The James Madison Dukes (3-0) will clash with the Utah State Aggies (1-2) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Utah State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 28, James Madison 22

Utah State 28, James Madison 22 James Madison has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Utah State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Aggies have been at least a +170 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Dukes have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (+4.5)



Utah State (+4.5) James Madison has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Dukes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Utah State has one victory against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 53.5 points once this season.

The total for the matchup of 53.5 is 14.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (30 points per game) and Utah State (37.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 52.5 43 Implied Total AVG 32.7 50 24 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

