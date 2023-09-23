The James Madison Dukes (3-0) square off against the Utah State Aggies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Dukes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Utah State matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

James Madison vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-6.5) 51.5 -250 +200 FanDuel James Madison (-6.5) 52.5 -255 +205

Week 4 Odds

James Madison vs. Utah State Betting Trends

James Madison has won one game against the spread this season.

The Dukes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Utah State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

