CUSA foes will clash when the Liberty Flames (3-0) meet the Florida International Panthers (3-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Liberty vs. Florida International?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 34, Florida International 26

Liberty 34, Florida International 26 Liberty has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Flames have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

This season, the Panthers have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida International (+10)



Florida International (+10) Against the spread, Liberty is 3-0-0 this year.

Florida International owns a record of 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Florida International this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 54.5.

Liberty averages 40.7 points per game against Florida International's 25.3, amounting to 11.5 points over the contest's total of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 51.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 29.7 30 29 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 49 50.5 Implied Total AVG 30.5 31 30 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

