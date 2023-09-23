Our projection model predicts the Liberty Flames will defeat the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Riccardo Silva Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Liberty vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-10) Over (52.5) Liberty 35, Florida International 24

Week 4 CUSA Predictions

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Flames a 78.9% chance to win.

The Flames have beaten the spread three times in three games.

Two of the Flames' three games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Liberty games this season are equal at 52.5.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 26.3% chance to win.

The Panthers have gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.

Florida International is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

The Panthers have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average total in Florida International games this season is 2.7 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Flames vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 40.7 22.7 33.5 20.5 55.0 27.0 Florida International 25.3 22.5 30.0 25.5 20.5 19.5

