In the contest between the Wofford Terriers and VMI Keydets on Saturday, September 23 at 1:30 PM, our projection system expects the Terriers to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

VMI vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-1.3) 31.3 Wofford 16, VMI 15

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Keydets and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

No Terriers one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Keydets vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 10.7 24.3 12 7 10 33 Wofford 11 30.3 20 23 6.5 34

