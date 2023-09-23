The William & Mary Tribe (3-0) and the Maine Black Bears (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in a clash of CAA opponents.

On the defensive side of the ball, William & Mary has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by allowing only 181 yards per game. The offense ranks 26th (409.7 yards per game). Maine has been sputtering offensively, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS with 12 points per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 30.7 points per contest (79th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

William & Mary vs. Maine Key Statistics

William & Mary Maine 409.7 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.7 (85th) 181 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (90th) 217.7 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (78th) 192 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.7 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has compiled 571 yards (190.3 ypg) on 42-of-78 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 105 rushing yards (35 ypg) on 22 carries.

Bronson Yoder has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 245 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Malachi Imoh has carried the ball 31 times for 240 yards (80 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 85 yards through the air .

JT Mayo's 142 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled nine receptions and one touchdown.

DreSean Kendrick has put up a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on 13 targets.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson leads Maine with 494 yards on 59-of-102 passing with zero touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has rushed 56 times for a team-high 243 yards (81 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 65 yards.

John Gay has piled up 139 yards (on 22 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson's 110 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 14 catches on 23 targets.

Montigo Moss has racked up 90 receiving yards (30 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Rep your team with officially licensed William & Mary or Maine gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.