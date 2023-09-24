A win by the Buffalo Bills over the Washington Commanders is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET (at FedExField). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Bills ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game. The Commanders ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Commanders vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bills by 6) Over (43) Bills 27, Commanders 21

Commanders Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Commanders, based on the moneyline, is 30.8%.

Washington covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last year.

The Commanders were an underdog by 6 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Washington and its opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Commanders last year averaged 41.8 points per game, a 1.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Buffalo covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bills were favored by 6 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

A total of six Buffalo games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Bills games last season was 47.7, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders vs. Bills 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.4 17.9 31.8 18.4 25.1 17.4 Washington 18.9 20.2 17.8 19 20.1 21.5

