The Buffalo Bills (1-1) visit the Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Bills and Commanders can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Commanders vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 6.5 43 -275 +225

Commanders vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders played five games last season that went over 43 combined points scored.

Washington had a 41.8-point average over/under in its contests last year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders' record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.

The Commanders won four of the eight games they played as underdogs last season.

Washington entered three games last season as the underdog by +225 or more and were 2-1 in those contests.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills and their opponents went over 43 combined points in 11 of 16 games last season.

The average point total in Buffalo's matchups last season was 47.7, 4.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Bills' record against the spread last year was 7-8-0.

The Bills finished 13-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.2% of those games).

Buffalo went 10-1 last year (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Bills vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bills 28.4 4 17.9 2 47.7 11 Commanders 18.9 24 20.2 7 41.8 5

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.4 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 23.2 22.8 ATS Record 8-8-1 4-4-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-7-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2-1 2-2 2-0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 45.9 49.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.9 27.6 28.3 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 5-3-0 1-7-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-3 7-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

