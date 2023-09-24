According to oddsmakers, the Buffalo Bills (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Washington Commanders (2-0). The game's over/under has been listed at 44.5 points.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Bills can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Commanders. The recent betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Bills.

Washington vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

TV Info: CBS

Against the spread, Washington was 8-8-1 last year.

The Commanders covered the spread twice last year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Washington games last year, five of them hit the over.

Buffalo's record against the spread last year was 7-8-0.

As 6.5-point favorites or greater, the Bills went 5-6 against the spread last season.

Out of 16 Buffalo games last year, six hit the over.

