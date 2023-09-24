Will Logan Thomas Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Logan Thomas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Thomas' season stats include 65 yards on six receptions (10.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 11 times.
Thomas' season stats include 65 yards on six receptions (10.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 11 times.
Logan Thomas Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Commanders.
Commanders vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thomas 2023 Stats
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|6
|65
|14
|1
|10.8
Thomas Game-by-Game
Thomas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|8
|4
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|2
|22
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
