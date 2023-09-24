The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will play on Sunday at Nationals Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +190. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 9.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 1-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Washington's past three games has been 9.2, a run in which the Nationals and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.3%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has won seven of its 23 games, or 30.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of its 153 opportunities.

The Nationals are 9-9-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-46 35-41 32-32 36-54 45-55 23-31

