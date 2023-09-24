Atlanta Braves (99-55) will play the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +190 Braves (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+190) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 26-7 (winning 78.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.3%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 7-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.