The Atlanta Braves (99-55) are looking for win No. 100 of the campaign when they meet the Washington Nationals (68-87) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Braves will look to Allan Winans against the Nationals and Jackson Rutledge (0-1).

Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

The Nationals will look to Rutledge (0-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In two appearances this season, he has an 8.10 ERA and 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .372 against him.

Rutledge is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Rutledge is trying to collect his second start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

The Braves will send Winans to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

